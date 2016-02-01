Beaufort County considering sales tax for education

The Beaufort County Board of Education meeting on Monday evening will discuss an educational capital improvement sales tax.

WTOC told you about the need for more schools in Beaufort County because it has been growing at such a rapid rate, especially in the Bluffton area. Well, this sales tax would go towards raising funds for those schools.

There are at least 10 schools in the county that can no longer accept choice transfers because the area is at capacity. The educational sales tax allows school districts in certain counties to have a one percent sales tax in addition to the county's capital projects sales tax.

The tax only applies to school districts in counties that have collected $7 million in state accommodations tax. In South Carolina, there are already five districts who have used the sales tax act.

Now citizens would have to vote for the referendum during the November election, but some parents don't think it will pass because of the issues the district has had.

“The public trust in the Beaufort County School System has been shattered as a direct result of what he did last September. He doesn't see the error in his ways for hiring his wife for a $90,000 position. He thought it was perfectly alright,” said Richard Bisi, Beaufort County Citizens Advocating Responsible Education.

The sales tax in Beaufort County would not only be used to build new schools, but will help with renovations to existing schools as well as capital needs for the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and the Technical College of the Lowcountry.

Board members say they'll continue discussing the idea in the coming weeks.

