Downtown Beaufort receives statewide recognition as cultural district

Downtown Beaufort received statewide recognition for its unique mix of artists, history and galleries.

The designation comes from the South Carolina Arts Commission and is awarded to areas that support cultural artistic and economic activity.

City leaders are hoping the title will help attract visitors and residents to downtown, which hosts a hub of arts and culture. A cultural district is defined as an easy identifiable geographic area with a concentration of arts facilities and assets, and in Beaufort there are history centers, museums, unique art galleries, as well as an educational institution.

The mayor of Beaufort hopes that Beaufort's already established cultural center will spread throughout the entire city.

“It's not about creating things like they have to do in other towns, its taking the university of performing arts, the art council, the art association, the multiple galleries, the music venues and trying to basically create an attitude of collaboration and using that collaboration throughout the city,” said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.

The mayor hopes that by having all of those unique features in a walkable distance will help boost the economy because visitors want to stay an extra night to explore all the wonderful things the city has to offer.

