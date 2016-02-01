Lyons native Nick Eason describes that Super Bowl feeling

Nick Eason, a Lyons native, spent 10 years in the National Football League with four different teams, Denver, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Eason, a fourth round draft pick out of Clemson, played in two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning it all in 2009 when the Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23.

The Toombs County standout played in 47 games for Clemson, earning All-ACC honors in 2002. He earned a Sociology degree and is currently a position coach with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Eason described to our own Rick Snow what it felt like playing in the NFL’s biggest game.

