Most Likely to Succeed: 2015 Sundance documentary on the history, future of education

Join in an afternoon of discussion on education on Saturday, Feb. 6th at the Jepson Center Auditorium from 3- 5 p.m.

The feature-length documentary "Most Likely to Succeed" examines the history of education, revealing the growing conversation around how schools and learning should happen for our current students to best prepare them for their present and future success.

The film is 89 minutes and will be followed by a moderated discussion.

The film is sponsored by St. Andrew’s School Teach the Future Fellowship Program.

There are a limited number of seats that will be available on a first come basis.

Please click here to reserve your ticket.

