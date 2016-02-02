Low voter turnout for Beaufort County Board of Education special election

A special election is being held in Beaufort County to replace the seat left vacant by the former school board chairman Bill Evans.

The turnout in Beaufort has been extremely low. Since 7 a.m., only 44 people have voted at the precinct in downtown. That’s less than four percent of the voters.

The two candidates running are Dr. Rebecca Cooper, a retired educational administrator, who has served in three different school districts in South Carolina and in Georgia. And David Striebinger, who’s a retired project officer for IT and government projects.

The winner will represent several areas in Northern Beaufort County: Beaufort, Lady’s Island, Burton, St. Helena and Fripp Island.

If you live in District 2 but haven’t voted yet, eleven polling locations are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

We will bring you the latest on the election results as soon as we can.

