'Good Luck' party thrown for Bluffton teen competing in American Idol

On Tuesday, the community said goodbye to a Bluffton student who’s getting ready to go to Hollywood.

Lee Jean, 16, an American Idol contestant, will be leaving soon to compete in the show's final season. Bluffton High School threw Jean a big goodbye and good luck party to wish him well on his journey to stardom.

Because of contractual obligations with the show, Lee was not able to sing, but that didn’t stop him from dancing. He performed with dancers from his drama class, long with performances from the cheerleading squad and the school’s band.

Jean says he appreciates all of the support from his classmates and the community.

“Definitely everybody in Beaufort County who’s supporting me, I just want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I never knew that this would be something that would become this big. I’m starting to choke up and tearing up right now, but thank you everybody so much for everything. It means the world to me,” said Jean.

Jean and his mother are leaving for Hollywood next week.

