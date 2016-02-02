Good News: Dresses for a cause

The design is simple.

And so is the cause the ladies at Isle of Hope Methodist Church serve with their hand-sewn dresses, to spread joy to corners of the world where little exists.

Four years ago, the women at the church started making dresses to send to little girls in underdeveloped countries, each with a pocket and a Dum Dum sucker inside. Two workshops a year with up to 10 ladies sewing at each have produced more than 1,000 dresses so far, and the same number of smiles all around the world.

"They go to Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Africa and these dresses are going to Liberia,” said Elinor Coker, one of the founding members of the group. “It's a feel-good thing, especially when you've got a pocket with a sucker in it. That's just got to make you feel good.”

"This is something that any age can do,” added Ann Mallory, who heard of the idea several years ago in North Carolina and brought it back to her church. “Some of us in this group are over 85 years old and we're still sitting at the sewing machine and enjoying it.”

They also enjoy knowing that the dresses they make have an impact on the children who receive them.

"It's been a worthwhile project and it's a rewarding project because the little girls,” said Coker. “We would love to be there to see them when they get the dresses, but we do see the pictures.”

When the ladies heard Savannah State University was collecting goods to send to Liberia, the church group made 100 dresses to include in the shipment and delivered them to the campus.

Soon, the ladies will return to their sewing machines to resume a project that is less about fashion than passion.

"We make them in sizes 2-years old to about 8-years old,” said Coker. “And we use sheets, tablecloths, the pillowcases of course and any kind of material that has cotton in it so it will stand up.”

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.