Trade Center Authority looking for hotel developers

You can make a difference in the fight against crime. Every Wednesday on The News at 5 p.m., we take a look at some of the suspects local police need your help finding in our Most Wanted Wednesday segment. Here’s a look at this week’s suspects from CrimeStoppers.More >>
You can make a difference in the fight against crime. Every Wednesday on The News at 5 p.m., we take a look at some of the suspects local police need your help finding in our Most Wanted Wednesday segment. Here’s a look at this week’s suspects from CrimeStoppers.More >>
Thomas Heyward Academy, Simply Carolina and the Jasper County community are hosting a bake sale to raise funds for two law enforcement officers recently injured in the line of duty.More >>
Thomas Heyward Academy, Simply Carolina and the Jasper County community are hosting a bake sale to raise funds for two law enforcement officers recently injured in the line of duty.More >>
Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for three suspects after a burglary took place at a home on Dulamo Road in St. Helena, Wednesday morning.More >>
Investigators in Beaufort County are looking for three suspects after a burglary took place at a home on Dulamo Road in St. Helena, Wednesday morning.More >>
Get ready to sing your heart out for a great cause. Cause-A-Raoke is a karaoke competition that is being held to benefit My MS Team Don Logana’s fundraising efforts for MS Walk Savannah.More >>
Get ready to sing your heart out for a great cause. Cause-A-Raoke is a karaoke competition that is being held to benefit My MS Team Don Logana’s fundraising efforts for MS Walk Savannah.More >>