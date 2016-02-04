Hundreds of pieces of chicken spilled in wreck in Jasper Co.

Hundreds of pieces of chicken spilled onto Interstate 95, after an 18-wheeler ran off the road and into the median near mile marker 13 in Jasper County.

The truck crashed into a tree, and the raw chicken it was carrying was sent flying through the wooded median.

The Ridgeland Fire Department says it got the call around 9 p.m. They say the driver was trapped in the truck’s front cab, and there was chicken everywhere.

“There wasn’t any chicken in the roadway. There was chicken in the trees, and everywhere else,” said Lt. Jeff Sapp, Ridgeland Fire Department.

Officials haven’t said if the weather was factor in the wreck, but the tractor-trailer drove off of the interstate and into the median, taking out multiple trees before stopping.

“We did shut down traffic for a few minutes to have Hardeeville Fire Department came up and helped us. They came up the interstate the wrong way. We shut it down for a few minutes and they reduced traffic to one lane the whole time we were there,” said Lt. Sapp.

The truck’s cab was mangled around a pine tree and crushed.

“It took us an hour, from the time we got on scene to actually getting out of the vehicle. The driver was conscious, he talked to us the whole time. He actually held the flashlight for us to help us cut him out. He was entrapped,” said Lt. Sapp.

First responders say the driver was in a stable condition once they pulled him out of the wreckage.

The coroner says usually when cars and trucks crash into the trees in the median, he’s usually called to the scene to investigate a death. He says this driver was lucky.

“The 18-wheeler just drove right into the median. Thank goodness, I don’t know how he managed to do it, but he threaded that big ol’ truck between the trees. It wasn’t a fatality thank goodness,” said Martin Sauls, Jasper County Coroner.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash. The truck and the chicken are still in the median. Officials say it will get cleaned up once it stops raining.

