Burn house being built to assist Bluffton firefighter training

A burn house is a necessary facility for firefighters to learn how to battle a blaze in real life conditions.

Now the Bluffton Township Fire District will have a burn house of their own after the Beaufort County Council approved a funding package and contract for the new facility.

A vacant lot will soon be home to one of the largest burn facilities in the state of South Carolina. Its purpose is preparing firefighters to do what they do best: fight the flames.

"Not only that, but because of the size we're going to be able to do a place to throw ladders. There will be a four-story tower, so we're going to throw ladders to actually practice climbing, but to see what it's like to climb to the third story and enter a window to due to hose overlays in the stairwells,” said Bluffton Township Fire District Public Information Officer Cpt. Randy Hunter.

The facility is one of three projects aimed at helping the fire district better serve the community. It will allow the department to train firefighters without the inconvenience of using someone else's facility.

“So that's going to be the big thing, it's going to save a lot of travel time, logistics, when we do that we have a lot of down time waiting for the apparatus to get there, and then we got to worry about the rest of the district. Now we can go down there and train and if something happens we can still respond to calls and keep the training going as needed,” said Cpt. Hunter.

The facility will be located behind the current fire station on Burnt Church Road and will consist of a burn house and maintenance facility for department vehicles.

The building is estimated to cost $700,000 and is expected to be in operation by the end of the summer.

