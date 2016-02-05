Grant allows the Garvin House to undergo renovations

A piece of history in Bluffton is getting a much needed facelift thanks to a grant of a several thousand dollars.

The Garvin House, located on the May River, is the earliest known home built by a freed slave in the area. The town has been awarded $200,000 for its restoration, which is scheduled to begin this year.

The house is almost 150 years old and is in a state of decay, but the town hope's its restoration will give a glimpse into early 19th century life.

"The historical significance of it, and that's what our goal is to make it exactly like it was or at least as close as possible so generations to come can see it and witness that this is the way people lived back in that time. Instead of reading it in a book or looking at a picture taken 50 or a 100 years ago, they can actually come and see with their own eyes,” said Bluffton Mayor Pro-tem Larry Toomer.

The money will be used to stabilize the home's structure, and construct a new foundation and roof as well as replacing damaged structural supports.

