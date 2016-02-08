Enhancements coming to Oyster Factory Park in Bluffton

In Bluffton, crews are getting ready to give Oyster Factory Park a make-over that will not only make the area more enticing to residents and visitors, but also make it safer.

Oyster Factory Park is right on the May River and is a popular destination for boaters, swimmers and town events.

The town hopes a larger boat ramp will help alleviate some of the traffic during those peak seasons. The town is also planning to add a courtesy dock to make it safer on the water.

"Before you, the kids and everybody, had to stay in the boat while the dad went and got the truck and the trailer or they had to jump out over the bow with no dock. It's really hard for people to get in and out, especially some of the younger people and older people,” said Bluffton Mayor Pro-tem Larry Toomer.

The project is estimated to cost more than $800,000, which will be covered by grants and funding from state agencies. The council hopes construction will start next week.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.