Good News: Skater wins Special Olympics gold

Several days a week, JaySon Brown hits the road or the rink, practicing his skating and preparing for a return trip to Atlanta.

The autistic 13 year old just returned from the state capital and the Georgia Special Olympic Games, where he earned three medals in a sport that has brought more to his life than accomplishment.

"I think he likes having kids there just like him, enjoying sports and no one's bullying or making fun of anybody,” says JaySon’s mother, Lashaundra Brown. “And I think he enjoys that it's just a relaxed atmosphere.”

JaySon started skating five years ago.

Sarah Meadows, who taught him for three years at Heard Elementary and still coaches him, says his motor skills, confidence and communication skills have improved dramatically since he got his wheels.

"He's asking and requesting to do these activities,” said Meadows, who is the 3rd through 5th grade autism teacher at Heard. “Before we never had that. It's great to see.”

That elevated confidence is now helping JaySon at Bartlett STEM Academy.

"He loves STEM,” says his mother. “He loves that he gets to do different robotics and engineering and I love the atmosphere that's there. I love that he gets to dip his hands into different things.”

But two weeks ago, Jayson did some good work with his feet, winning gold in the 100-meter skate and taking silver in the 300- and 500-meter in his fourth straight appearance in the state Special Olympics.

"He was so excited, he was running up there and getting on the podium,” said Meadows. “He's just blown our minds completely and did a wonderful job. We're so very proud of him.”

"When he's with competition and different kids just like him, it brings out the best in him,” added JaySon’s mother. “And he just goes for it.”

