Good News: St. Peter's SOCCKS program

It was a new week, but the same spirit of giving at St. Peter the Apostle School.

The school's Backpack Buddies program provides relief to those in need throughout the school year, but St. Peter's students spread that generosity to many corners of the community with a far-reaching initiative during Catholic Schools Week.

"Our mission,” said Lori Stucati, who chaired the school’s giving initiative during Catholic Schools Week, “is to try to instill mercy, justice and loving concern in our students.”

Students demonstrated all of those last week through SOCCKS, Serving Our Community Catholic Kids Style, a program that helped eight different local charities.

"We ask parents to work with the children,” said Stucati. “We ask that they have them do chores, earn money, go to the store, buy something off the list for these charities and then bring it in.”

A representative from each charity met with the students and to explain how much their actions were helping, turning the generosity drive into a learning opportunity.

“We learned,” said St. Peter’s third grader Lucy Thorstad, “that giving to others is the best gift you can give.”

"Our children should take some values and morals in helping one another for the rest of their lives and that is our goal here under loving concern for others,” added Stucati. “Life isn't always all about us, it is about helping others, especially those in need.”

The children loaded up the items they were donating to charities such as Oatland Island, the Living Vine and Social Apostolate, seeing the meaning in what they did.

“It's very important,” said third grader Nicole Sapone. “Really important.”

"We have a food drive around Thanksgiving, we have Backpack Buddies, we have the SOCCKS program,” said Stucati. “We're continuously asking them to help one another in various ways throughout the year.”

And at St. Peter's, that means every week, not just last week.

