Republican presidential candidate John Kasich stops by Sun City

Yet another Republican presidential candidate made a campaign stop in the Lowcountry.

Ohio Governor John Kasich spoke to a crowd of Sun City residents about the upcoming primary and his opinions on topics like education and national security.

If elected, Kasich says his plan is to challenge regional aggression, renew our military and alliances.

"When I was leaving, we had a projected $5 trillion surplus that could have been used to fix social security and other things and that all got spent with a Republican house, Republican senate and Republican president. I learned something, Democrats love to spend and Republicans love to spend too. They just feel guilty about doing it, that's why we need a balanced budget amendment to the constitution to force congress to do their job and stop making excuses so we can grow,” said Kasich.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.