Boundary St. speed limit lowered for construction worker safety

If you’re driving in Beaufort, you’re going to have to pump your brakes!

By the end of the week, the speed limit on Boundary Street is dropping from 40 miles per hour to 35.

Construction on the Boundary Street project began last month. As crews start working closer to the road, the city wants to make the work zones as safe as possible, and that means slower speed limits.

City officials say since the speed limit is only a five mile per hour difference, it shouldn’t impact the flow of traffic or commute times.

The Boundary Street Project is expected to last about two years. Over the course of the project, the construction workers will be exposed to the traffic as they redesign the road. The city reduced the speed limit to give workers a safer environment.

The work zone is a 1.5 mile stretch of Boundary Street. Officials are asking drivers to obey the new speed limit, and to pay attention when you’re driving through construction areas.

“We’re going to be doing some lane shifts and as we shift traffic over, and not blocking any lanes but shifting it over, our workers will be right against the traffic working. Any time we can increase worker safety there’s a very big benefit. The entire purpose of this is to increase worker safety and try to prevent any accidents,” said Boundary Street Project Manager David Coleman.

The new speed limit signs should be posted by the end of the week.The city warns drivers not to speed because you can face jail time and some steep fines. If you break the law, you can face a $400 fine and 30 days in jail.

The city says it will keep the slower speed limit until the project is finished in 2018.

