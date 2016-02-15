10th anniversary Cooks & Books literacy event returns Feb. 28th

Cooks & Books celebrates its 10th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28th at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa.

There will be over a dozen tastings from the best Lowcountry restaurants with an opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice Award”, as well as the “The Heat Is On” chef’s competition and the extensive array of authors conducting book-signings and meet & greets.



This year, fiction authors include: Kathryn Wall, CJ Lyons, Natasha Boyd, Cassandra King, Ellen Malphrus, James E. McTeer II, and Bernie Schein. Numerous nonfiction authors, as well as writers of cookbooks, pictorials and children’s books will attend including Bill Carson, Diana Churchill, Erin Byers Murray, Sallie Ann Robinson, Pat Branning, Marge Agin, Wendy Politzer, Nancy Raines Day, Phyllis Limbacher Tildes, Helen Wilbur and Mark Yarbrough.

All proceeds from the Cooks & Books events benefit The Literacy Center to help equip families with the reading, writing, math and speaking skills they need to be self-reliant and successful in the family, at work and in our communities.

For more information, or tickets, visit www.theliteracycenter.org and in advance on Hilton Head Island at The Literacy Center, 4 Oak Park Dr.; Burke’s Pharmacy, Main Street; Christie’s Hallmark, Shops at Indigo Run; and Le Cookery, Wexford Village and In Bluffton at The Literacy Center, 1-B Kittie’s Landing Way; and Markel’s Cards & Gifts, Kittie’s Crossing.

