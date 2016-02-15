Family displaced after Valentine's Day fire destroys home

A Valentine’s Day fire left a family of three homeless.

The Estill Fire/Rescue Department responded to the home on Canal Street, but by the time Estill firefighters got there, the home was already destroyed.

Caution tape and charred debris are draped over the home, where one family’s day of love became a day of tragedy instead.

“My daughter came and got me from my house, it was already in flames. That room was in flames right there. And it was burning. I went in the house crawled on the floor through the back door of the house. It was a disaster,” said Henry Gregory, fire victim.

Thankfully, Gregory says his wife and two children, who live in the home, were at church when the fire broke out.

“All I saw was a lot of fire and a lot of smoke. It was so black, dark, and smoky,” said Gregory.

Gregory says there was nothing he could do but watch the house burn. Most of everything inside was either damaged by the smoke or the flames. Despite the huge loss, Gregory is thankful his family is safe.

“I think God was with them that whole time. Life can’t be replaced at all,” Gregory said.

He says they’ll go through the home on Monday and salvage whatever they can. He doesn't think they'll be able to save their home.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with food and shelter.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

