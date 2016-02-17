Green light given for Bluffton Town Hall renovations

Bluffton’s Town Council has given the town the green light to renovate the outdated municipal building.

Officials say renovating is cheaper than building a town hall from scratch, but it’s still going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.

Bluffton has been renting the 51-year-old building on Bridge Street for decades and now, the town is at a crossroad.

“We have to renovate. We have to upgrade our facilities or we’ll have to move out. This isn’t just a wish list item, it’s a need,” said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.

The town says renovating the old building is more practical than starting over, and it’ll save the town millions of dollars.

“It really is a cost decision, versus seven or eight million on a brand new property, in an area where the POA fees are pretty high,” said Mayor Sulka.

The town plans on adding more parking spaces around the building, creating more space to consolidate town operations, as well as updating the interior and exterior of the building.

Mayor Sulka says the project is going to cost $3 to $4 million, but they aren’t sure how they’re going to fund it.

“There are some ways we can get it. This next year is just really planning and doing the research and doing the studies on it, but staff has the full approval of council,” said Mayor Sulka.

One Bluffton resident says it’s a lot of money but she understands the need for more space and an updated facility.

“Given the growth of Bluffton, if that’s what the town needs to support the growth then as a taxpayer I’d be okay with that. I would want to learn more about it. Bluffton is certainly growing very fast and needs the services to support the growth and the population,” said Bluffton resident Liz Doetzel.

The town hopes to begin renovating the municipal building before the end of the year.

