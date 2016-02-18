Good News: Stroller Strong Moms support each other in getting fit

A group of local moms is proving having a baby doesn't have to be a road block to being fit!

And Good News, if you want to start exercising they may be the group for you.

"The person next to you is your biggest cheerleader," said Cassie Cercy, the owner of Stroller Strong Moms Savannah.

The group meets at Forsyth Park in Savannah, J.F. Gregory Park in Richmond Hill, Tom Triplett Park in Pooler and Parkside Park in Port Wentworth. If you've been to any of those places weekday mornings, you may have noticed tons of moms working out with strollers. And the Stroller Strong Moms are working up a sweat - squats, lunges, lifting weights, even running around the park.

"We do a lot of hard workouts, but there's also modifications for every level so people who are pregnant, people who just had their baby, wherever you are in your fitness journey," Cercy said. "I think a lot of people are intimidated to come to our group a lot of times because they see this group of women who are very fit but what they don't realize is a lot of these women started off in their shoes and because of this workout that's how they got that way.”

Maureen Smith has been going to the classes for about a year, after she had her third child.

"I was so overweight from having had three kids, and I couldn't get it off. I had been trying by myself at home," she said.

Smith has lost 22 pounds since joining Stroller Strong Moms, but weight loss wasn't the only goal.

"I need girlfriends, I need other mom friends, and so I just started going to class and I've been hooked ever since," Smith said.

"This challenge has transformed not only bodies, but entire lives for some moms," said Kristie Carpenter in an email to WTOC. "Many have struggled with postpartum depression, breastfeeding, being lonely and all the other issues motherhood brings, and yet by working out, eating right and having a group of their peers to support them, they have been able to deal with all the challenges and overcome them.”

Carpenter said it's a diverse group of women who work out with the group.

"They range in age from 23 to 43, are of all races, religions, born and raised in Savannah, military moms, working moms, stay at home moms," she said. "But they prove that motherhood

is truly a sisterhood if you find a way to maintain health in all areas of your life."

Some of the children seem to enjoy the class, too. The coaches blow bubbles to keep them entertained and there's music to keep the moms pumped up throughout the entire workout. That's one of the things Maureen Smith said she likes most.

"The class is always fun and silly and we have good personalities of moms in the classes so it's just a really enjoyable thing to come and do," she said.

Nutritionist Claudia Deen coaches the ladies along the way.

"I feel like they already have a pretty good idea of how to eat, but there's always going to be things here and there they can improve," she said.

Deen said the best advice is to pay more attention to your overall health than the number on the scale.

"I know the focus is 'I want to lose weight.’ Everything is about the weight but if you focus on trying to be the healthiest version of yourself, everything else will come around, so you'll lose the weight, you'll be happier, your relationship with your family and your husband will improve. It's like the whole picture will improve, you just have to seek optimal health instead of 'I want to lose weight,’" she said.

Stroller Strong Moms Savannah owner Cassie Cercy said all different types of moms come to the classes to get fit together.

"We've got breast feeding moms next to formula feeding moms, and baby-wearing moms, next to the ones who are letting their babies cry it out and everyone is so supportive," she said.

And she said all that support is the reason for the group's success.

"Coming to a workout group and knowing that everyone is supporting you and being there for you and you're not going to be judged and there's not going to be drama, that's what really sets apart this group,” said Cercy.

Many of the women said they've been able to meet their fitness goals and make some new friends along the way.

Several of the Stroller Strong Moms are participating in a 10-week Get Fit challenge that started in January and ends March 30th at Forsyth Park.

For more information on joining the group, click here.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.