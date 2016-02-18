Bluffton Township Fire District begins construction of new maintenance, training buildings

The Bluffton Township Fire District has officially begun construction on its $3.5 million maintenance and training buildings.

Local leaders broke ground on the construction site Thursday. Plans to build a new facility have been in the works since 2007. The department says there will be two buildings: one to maintenance the fire trucks, and the second would be a four-story facility for training. The department was granted a bond to pay for the project – and to buy 10 new fire trucks. Officials say the buildings will give them more access to fire training , which means better protection for you and your family.

"We're going to be able to set live fires and go in and actually extinguish the fires. It has a system in it where we can use fake smoke. We're not going to want to burn everyday we do training, so we can have fake smoke in there so firefighters can go in, practice search and rescue, and practice finding those victims without ever really being put into any danger," said Randy Hunter, Bluffton Township Fire District.

Fire officials say the training and maintenance facilities should be completed by August, and they'll have the new fire engines in May.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.