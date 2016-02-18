Residents lucky to be alive after tree fell on home in Jasper Co.

Wednesday, WTOC told you about a tree that fell onto a Jasper County home

On Thursday, we spoke with a woman who was nearly crushed to death by that tree.

The tree nearly split the mobile home on Old Baileys Road in Ridgeland in half during some severe weather Tuesday morning, displacing the family of seven who were asleep inside.

One of the women inside suffered minor injuries when the tree collapsed into her bedroom, pinning her and her baby onto her bed. She says she is lucky to be alive.

“I had just finished praying before we were about to go to sleep and we heard something fall on the trailer. I thought it was just a branch. The next thing I know, the whole tree came crashing through the room,” said Markesha Bolden.

It was 3 a.m., it was pouring down rain and a tree was lying on top of Bolden and her 1-year-old daughter.

“She said her leg was stuck. Her leg was stuck between the frame of the bed and the mattress. I don’t know where I got the strength from, but me and my son lifted up all the debris off of her,” said Michelle Bolden-Shaw, homeowner.

Bolden-Shaw was able to free her daughter and granddaughter from under the tree. Looking back, she says it was a miracle her family escaped the incident unharmed.

“My baby daughter, she usually sleeps where the tree fell. She left and came in my room and if she was there it could have been there it would have been more tragic,” said Bolden-Shaw.

Bolden-Shaw says her quadriplegic mother also stays with them, but happened to be in the hospital that night. She thinks her home may be too damaged to fix. But despite what she lost, it’s nothing compared to what she could have lost that rainy night.

“How am I going to bury two of my daughters and my granddaughter? I thank God they’re okay. She’s a little bruised, but I thank God because her life could have been gone,” said Bolden-Shaw.

The family of seven was assisted by the Red Cross and is staying in a Beaufort hotel. They are looking for a place to stay after they leave the hotel.

If you are interested in helping, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, click here.

