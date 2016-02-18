Two Beaufort Co. Sheriff's deputies displaced after house fire

The American Red Cross responded to five house fires in the Lowcountry just this week.

Two Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are in search of permanent housing after a fire ripped through their home on Valentine's Day. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the home on Oaks Plantation Road.

The deputies tried to use their resources to put out the fire but were unsuccessful losing a majority of their personal belongings. And even though the deputies are usually on the giving end of help, the American Red Cross warns that anyone can be a victim of a fire.

"We say here at the American Red Cross, fire does not discriminate. It can affect anybody, anytime, anywhere. I was a firefighter and I’ve seen these situations over and over again. It happens to wealthy people, it happens to poor people, it happens to healthy people, physically challenged people so it can happen to anybody,” said Harold Walker, American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross is helping with the deputies with a hotel costs and food.

The deputies have managed to find temporary housing for at least a month thanks to community support and cooperation with the American Red Cross.

