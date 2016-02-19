Family of Hilton Head shooting victim speaks

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who killed a Hilton Head man.

Darnell Williams, 44, was shot in the chest at the Haig Point Embarkation parking lot around 2 p.m. on Thursday. He was transported to a Savannah hospital where he died from his injuries.

Williams works at Haig Point, and he had just gotten out of his car when an unknown person shot him. Deputies and Williams family are still trying to figure out who shot him, and why.

“He gave me a kiss and said I love you. I’ll call you when I get to work,” said Tasha Williams, victim’s wife.

Williams never got that phone call. Deputies say Darnell was gunned down before he could make it there.

“This was senseless. It makes no sense for him not to be here,” said Tasha.

William’s family says his life was centered on his loved ones - he was a father of five – and he even had some grandchildren.

“You ask anybody, about Darnell, you’ll get the same report about what kind of person he was. He was liked by everybody,” said Annie Snider, victim’s aunt.

“Whoever took away our loved one, we ask God for his blessing. It’s nothing we can do but we pray that answers will be done,” said Rev. Lillian Mitchell, victim’s aunt.

His father says that’s why it’s so hard to believe that someone wanted him dead.

“He wasn’t that street guy. He’s not that hustling guy. He’s a guy that’s a family man. That’s what makes it so painful,” said Odas Stafford, victim’s father.

And it hurts even more that his killer still hasn’t been caught.

“I drove from Jacksonville and I’m here for one reason, to find out why and who,” said Stafford.

Until they can get justice, Darnell’s wife says his killer took something precious, and she wants him to know that.

“You don’t know what you did. You will never understand the loss that you’ve created in the hearts of so many. His grandchildren will never have the experience of growing up with him. His children will now have a wound that will never heal,” said Tasha.

Deputies searched the area Thursday, but were unable to find the suspect.

Witnesses who were there described him as a black male, standing about 5 feet 7 inches. At the time of the murder, he was carrying a black book bag.

Deputies say the suspect is armed and dangerous, so if you have any information on his identity, contact them as soon as possible.

“Investigators are currently working on leads and interviewing witnesses and family, but we are seeking public assistance in this investigation. We need information from the public to identify a suspect and motive,” said Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Bob Bromage.

This is the second time tragedy struck this family. Darnell's step brother was killed in October on Hilton Head Island during a robbery. The man accused of shooting him is awaiting trial.

