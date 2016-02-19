WTOC's Dal Cannady's Final Walk for American Red Cross

WTOC’s Dal Cannady is once again walking for the American Red Cross. This is Dal's sixth and final walk for the American Red Cross.

Dal became part of this charity event six years ago when he was asked to serve on the advisory board for the Bulloch County Chapter of the SE Georgia Red Cross.

The board was looking for ways to promote the annual Heroes Fundraising campaign, and Dal came up with the idea to walk through several Southeast Georgia counties to raise not only money, but also awareness.

The money raised goes to help the region’s Red Cross volunteers assist local victims of fires, flooding, tornados and other disasters. It gives those affected a couple of days of aid, like food, clothes and a hotel stay, to get them through the moment of loss and gives them time to get back on their feet.

The walk begins on Wednesday, March 1 and lasts 7 days and nearly 100 miles. People can donate anywhere they see Dal, either on the road or at any of the restaurants he will be working at. People can also donate by clicking the link photo. Mobile users can click here.

List of places/days of Dal’s Walk:

Wednesday- Hazlehurst to Baxley

Thursday- Reidsville to Claxton

Friday- Claxton to Glennville

Saturday- Higgston to Lyons

Sunday- Twin City to Metter

Monday- Walthourville to Midway

Tuesday- Bulloch Co. line on Hwy 301 to Statesboro Blue Mile

