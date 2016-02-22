5th annual 'Military Widow Retreat' to be hosted next weekend

One Lowcountry woman is working to help military widows from across the country grieve.

Shanette Booker, a Beaufort woman, is hosting the 5th annual Military Widow Retreat next weekend. Booker started the weekend getaway after losing her husband.

Over a three day period, the participants get pampered while they remember their significant other. Booker says it helps women and men get through this difficult time by being with others who understand how they’re feeling.

“We come together every year to celebrate the lives of our loved ones. We laugh, we joke and we just kind of feel normal together. We understand each other’s journey, and it’s just a matter of bringing us together to just be with each other and feel a sense of normality. Especially after the holidays where it’s hardest for us,” said Booker.

The retreat is funded by donations and local businesses in the Beaufort Area.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.