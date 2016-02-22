Beaufort County Election Office prepping for Democratic Primary

The Beaufort County Election Office says they saw 32 percent of voters this weekend for the Republican Primary.

Now the county is preparing for another round of voters as the Democratic Primary approaches.

South Carolina does not register voters by party affiliation, however, voters can only participate in one primary. So if you voted Saturday, don't expect to cast a vote this weekend.

Despite some last minute changes to polling locations, the county saw a steady and strong voter turnout. The Election Office explained what they're doing to get ready.

“We are preparing the voting machines, we are preparing Election Day supplies for the polling locations and precincts and making sure that all our people in place, all our poll managers and if they're going to be willing to come back another Saturday,” said Beaufort Election Office Director Marie Smalls.

Just like last weekend, there is a change to a polling location. The Cornerstone Baptist Church will now be moved to the church across the street, still along Boundary and Church streets. Signs will be posted, but you can head to the Beaufort County website to double check any last minute changes.

