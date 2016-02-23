Asked and Answered: Leopold's Ice Cream returning to original store for 2nd location

One of Savannah's most iconic businesses may be returning to it's original home. Don't worry, Leopold's Ice Cream isn't leaving Broughton Street, but I got the scoop on some big plans for a return to the old neighborhood.

The windows at 720 Habersham Street are blocked off by paper. The inside of the building is all gutted and ripped apart, but a lot of people have questions about the sign. If you look up, you'll see "Leopold's Purest Ice Cream." Neighbors are wondering - is Leopold's on its way back to the corner?

I caught Stratton Leopold while in Los Angeles, on the phone, and straight from the ice cream man's mouth, Leopold's will re-open in it's original location, where it all started, on Habersham and Gwinnett.

Preliminary designs are already underway, and Leopold says there's a lot of work to be done, but he hopes to open by the end of the year - with the original doors he has kept in storage. Even the original sign is already back up. It just needs a neon fix after being restored by Savannah Technical College.

"It's the original sign, but it has broken neon and we need to find somebody who can fix it," said Leopold.

He says this location will be geared towards birthday parties and special events - something the Broughton Street location can't do, due to space and customer volume. It will also be where locals can avoid crowds.

"What I want to do is make it like it was back in 1940, 1950, and make it a place where some of the people locally go without having to deal with the...exactly," he said. "So, as soon as I get back, I'll get started; get with the contractor."

