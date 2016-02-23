St. Vincent's Academy and Benedictine Military School to present "Bye, Bye Birdie"

For many years, the guys of Benedictine Military School and young ladies of St. Vincent's Academy have presented a musical theatrical production.

This year's production is "Bye Bye Birdie" at Trustees Theater in Downtown Savannah.

Show dates and times are Friday, Feb. 26th at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 27th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28th at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and they are available at 912.236.5050 and at www.scadboxoffice.com.

St. Vincent's Academy is a Catholic academy for young women located in the heart of Historic Savannah.

Benedictine Military School is a Catholic, Benedictine, college preparatory school for young men.

For more information, please click here or here.

