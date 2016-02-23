Beaufort County School District hosting town hall open to parents

Beaufort County officials are encouraging parents to come to the Superintendent’s Town Hall on Tuesday night.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Whale Branch Early College High School. The superintendent will be engaging in conversations with parents and community members who want to know what’s going on in the school district.

Folks also have the chance to speak about issues they are having within the school. The district says it appreciates the input from concerned citizens, and it’s important for parents to participate.

“These are opportunities for parents and community members to come and hear about what’s going on in the district and also for them to ask the superintendent questions about anything. School choice is a major focus this time of year. Next Tuesday, March 1st, is the deadline for parents to apply to send their children to school’s outside their attendance zones,” said Jim Foster, Beaufort County School District.

If you can’t make it to the town hall on Tuesday, there will be two more this semester. One on March 22nd at Beaufort High School and one on April 20th at Batter Creek High School.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.