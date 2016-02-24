Jasper Co. officials, business leaders meet for 'State of the County' breakfast

Jasper County elected officials met with local business leaders this morning at the State of the County breakfast on Wednesday.

Jasper County’s Chamber of Commerce hosted the meeting so folks can get an update of the county’s economic status. Ridgeland, Hardeeville, and county officials say the county is in a very good economic state – and with the Jasper Seaport Terminal project coming, things are only going to get better.

Jasper County Council Chairman Martin Sauls says they’re consistently adding jobs and last year, they were able to reduce the insurance rates for residents.

“We’ve been able to increase our capital investment by $9.1 million. We also created 73 new jobs recently. That’s good information. That’s good work for our citizens to realize that county council, and city council members, and our economic development staff are working hard make sure that we’re providing opportunities for our citizens,” said Sauls.

He says this year, residents can expect more information regarding the port project to be released and construction to begin on the airport runway expansion.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.