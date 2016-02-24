Beaufort city leaders meet at annual retreat to discuss priorities for 2016

Beaufort city leaders are deciding what they plan to focus on this year.

Council members met at the city’s annual retreat to discuss their priorities for 2016. They focused on economic development, town organization, infrastructure, and capital projects.

The mayor says by the end of the retreat, they’ll compile a list of focus areas they plan to take action on. Council members will also talk about how they can make government processes more efficient.

“We have a master plan which gives us some of our priorities. Are we spread out? Are we doing too many things at once? Should we have better timelines? How do we make sure we stay on track because we have a huge agenda and lots of projects that are ongoing right now,” said Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.

The final day of the retreat will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority in Okatie.

