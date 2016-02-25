Asked and Answered: Harris answers sheriff campaign commercial accusations

We’ve seen how ugly the Presidential candidates can get, especially with their commercials, but on a local level, it’s the Chatham County Sheriff’s race which has - at least for some - gotten a little nasty.

One of those ads leveled accusations against Sheriff Roy Harris. We asked, and he answered.

Wilcher Campaign Commercial: "But, temporary Sheriff Roy Harris doesn’t own a home here, nor has he even paid a penny of property tax. He keeps his luxury homes in Florida and Macon, while cashing our paychecks. John Wilcher for Sheriff."

Roy Harris: "I normally wouldn’t respond to those allegations, but yes I do pay taxes, and yes I am a resident here, and yes I am a voter here."

He lives, votes, and pays taxes - but not property taxes, and Harris goes on to explain that shortly. You see, Roy Harris lived in Molino, Florida before moving to Savannah to head up Chatham Savannah Counter Narcotics 10 years ago, and he doesn’t deny the fact he never bought a home in Savannah or Chatham County - something his opponent blasts him for.

Wilcher Campaign Commercial: "But, temporary Sheriff Roy Harris doesn’t own a home here, nor has he even paid a penny of property tax."

Roy Harris: "While it is true, I rent, the rent money I pay helps pay taxes for the house I’m in. My car is here. I pay payroll taxes. I pay taxes when I buy groceries at the grocery store."

Harris was very candid when asked about the homes he and his wife, Melinda, own in Georgia - and Molino, Florida - and says John Wilcher’s campaign forgot to mention his third out of town property.

Wilcher Campaign Commercial: "He keeps his luxury homes in Florida and Macon, while cashing our paychecks."

Roy Harris: "We do have a place in Florida that is part of our old family, and I don’t apologize for owning that. I even own some land in Tattnall County. There is nothing illegal about doing that."

Harris says his focus is not on homes and taxes, but filling jail vacancies and how it operates.

