Beaufort County group to hold public forums on proposed school tax

One organization in the Lowcountry coming together to allow you to voice your opinion about a proposed Beaufort County School Tax increase.

Citizens Advocating Responsible Education, or CARE, plans to begin a listening tour next month. The goal is to allow the public to talk about the 1 percent proposed increase.

CARE says they are not against the proposed increase, but say the proposed $435 million that will be generated by the tax should be spent on existing schools instead of building new ones.

"What we really need are more specialists in the schools to help the children catch up on their reading. We’re hearing for decades about an achievement gap between white children and minorities. We cannot allow this to continue. This is our future and without a highly educated workforce here in Beaufort County, the possibility of attracting companies here with well-paying jobs is a joke,” said CARE co-founder Rebecca Bass.

The first of the sessions will be March 9 at the St. Helena Library at 6:30 p.m. CARE hopes that eventually they will have members on the school board to help represent the views of the general public.

