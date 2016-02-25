Community helps locate missing children in Bluffton

Three children are safe after going missing for nearly five hours on Tuesday.

It prompted a massive search effort by multiple agencies.

It's an experience no parent wants to have, not being able to locate your child. For a few parents in Bluffton, it was a scary situation that required urgent attention.

"What we were worried about the most was the elements and the whereabouts of the children. We thought they were in the woods, which they were, but being out in the elements it started to rain and it was getting cooler that night so a lot of considerations and timeliness was of the essence,” said Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Bob Bromage.

But the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office wasn't the only agency involved in the efforts.

"We got a helicopter from Chatham County EMA, we had 4-wheelers from DNR, as well as our canine units and our 4-wheelers as well,” said Cpt. Bromage.

It took the agencies four hours to locate the children, a time lapse the sheriff's office says was caused by the terrain that proved to be too tough even for the adults

"A citizen actually found them, that person then got lost. The Chatham County EMA helicopter was able to locate that person. At that time the deputies went in and found them all. It gives you an idea of how large the wooded area was behind the L-building where the children were lost in,” said Cpt. Bromage.

The sheriff's office says despite the amount of resources they deployed for the search, they would do it all over again to ensure the safety of a child.

The families say they are very grateful for the response of law enforcement. The sheriff's office added that the community involvement in the search was crucial to locating the children.

