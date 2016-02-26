Beaufort Co. School Choice deadline March 1

Time is almost up for parents in Beaufort County who want to send their children to different schools next year.

The deadline to apply for the School Choice Program is March 1.

Thirteen percent of the district's population participated in the program this year. Parents can choose schools that focus on arts, languages, or technology. They can also choose schools with different learning styles, like project or Montessori-based programs. The district says the program is only in its second year, but it's gaining popularity, as 800 students have already applied.

“School Choice is a terrific idea because parents can look at their children’s talents and their strengths, and find academic programs that match those talents and strengths. The great thing is, you apply to a program and it doesn’t matter where you live. If you’re approved, you can go to school wherever you want to go," Jim Foster, Beaufort County School District.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. There are three different ways parents can submit school choice applications. They are as follows:

1) Complete an online application here by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

2) Complete a hard-copy application that can be downloaded and printed from the School Choice Headquarters website here, or pick up an application from any district school. Hard-copy applications must be mailed and postmarked no later than Tuesday, March. 1, addressed to Carolyn Bostick, Office of Student Services, Beaufort County School District, 2900 Mink Point Blvd., Beaufort, SC 29901.

3) Hand-deliver a hard-copy application no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, to the Beaufort County School District’s main offices, at 2900 Mink Point Blvd. in Beaufort.

