Savannah Bananas: Nickname to grow on people

Savannah's new baseball team has created a slippery slope with its new nickname.

The local club unveiled its choice at a party inside Grayson Stadium on Thursday night, the Savannah Bananas. People certainly reacted to it.

We’ve seen nearly 5,000 shares and almost 2,000 likes on the WTOC Facebook page, but that doesn't mean everyone actually likes the name.

Friday, WTOC talked to John Henderson, who was on the naming committee that came up with Sand Gnats in 1996. He says people should not be taking it so seriously, that it's all about getting the name out there and getting attention for the team.

"The people who are taking it seriously probably didn't go to many games. I’m hoping that people who don't understand what their ideas are will come and listen to them and see what they're doing and everybody will enjoy it in the end. I think it's great, fantastic. I think it might be a little bit of a marketing ploy, but good for them and I think it will work. Just let the people understand what it's about, they'll get the word out and everybody will understand,” said Henderson, owner of Coach’s Corner.

Henderson remembers Sand Gnats also not being popular at the start, but when the team started leading the minor leagues in merchandise sales.

People came around to it.

