Savannah Bananas: Nickname to grow on people

South Carolina law enforcement is cracking down on DUIs with their 'Sober or Slammer' campaign.More >>
South Carolina law enforcement is cracking down on DUIs with their 'Sober or Slammer' campaign.More >>
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has granted the final approval of the consolidation between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has granted the final approval of the consolidation between Georgia Southern University and Armstrong State University.More >>
Deputies in Bulloch County have a new tool for helping the community and protecting themselves.More >>
Deputies in Bulloch County have a new tool for helping the community and protecting themselves.More >>
District 3 residents voiced their opinions to city leaders about Savannah's proposed fire fee Wednesday evening.More >>
District 3 residents voiced their opinions to city leaders about Savannah's proposed fire fee Wednesday evening.More >>
Savannah is one of six cities to receive a grant to help restore parts of the city affected by Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Savannah is one of six cities to receive a grant to help restore parts of the city affected by Hurricane Matthew.More >>