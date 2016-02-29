Hampton County to hold public forum on Monday - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hampton County to hold public forum on Monday

HAMPTON CO., SC (WTOC) -

Hampton County officials will hold their last public forum on Monday, Feb. 29, to discuss the soon to be built Recreation Complex.

Their goal is to hear your thoughts about activities and program you would like to have at the new complex.

The forum will start at 7 p.m. in Yemassee, at the Yemassee Town Hall.

