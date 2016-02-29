Asked and Answered: Why are Trump signs getting pulled from roads near the airport?

Are campaign signs being tampered with just a day away from the Presidential primaries on Super Tuesday?

We hear the name calling and accusations of dirty politics, but some viewers claim they have seen signs for candidates pulled and tossed.

With Super Tuesday just one day away, you may have seen campaign signs for the Democratic and Republican Presidential candidates around in your neighbor’s yards, but WTOC Viewer Chelle Howie says she saw airport police pulling Donald Trump signs from Airway Avenue and Gulfstream Road over the weekend.

I called Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, and they say all signs on airport property must be approved through their properties manager, and at no time are political signs allowed. It's in the airport rules and regulations, and it is meant to keep things looking uniform and uncluttered.

In the city of Savannah, campaign signs are only allowed on private property, with permission; not in open public right away’s or on the sides of public roadways.

