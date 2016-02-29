Polling locations prepping for large turnout on Super Tuesday

Polls in Georgia and several other states will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday for “Super Tuesday.”

Be prepared, if you did not vote early or file an absentee ballot, you may get stuck in some big crowds. But the elections board is hoping to make the process as painless as possible.

Remember, the most important thing is a current photo ID. A driver’s license is the best, but any form of photo I.D. will work as long as it is not expired.

Volunteers have been setting up the dozens of location across Chatham County on Monday, as they are expecting a very large crowd.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

There's a special election in Chatham County and Candler County for new sheriffs. And if a run-off is needed, that will be on March 29th.

The elections office tells WTOC they had about 7,000 early voters, which is a good indicator about the number that will show up on Tuesday.

"We are expecting a big turnout because there is a lot of excitement for both races. The Presidential and the Chatham County Sheriff's race. There is just so much local interest because of that important office. We are expecting big numbers,” said Elections Board Chairman Tom Mahoney.

