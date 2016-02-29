Jasper County School District makes improvements to Pre-K program

The Jasper County School District is ramping up its Pre-Kindergarten program.

The district received a $250,000 gr ant to improve teaching and learning at Hardeeville and Ridgeland Elementary schools. District officials are partnering with Clemson University to provide more training for Pre-K faculty. District officials say when teachers are better trained, they improve the quality of the school’s Pre-K program - benefiting students in the long run.

“We know it’ll have long-term effects for our children. Better trained staff will allow us to serve our children in a better way, with unique opportunities and better improved ways to provide them with better strategies; more materials. We know our staff from the ongoing professional development," said Robert Candillo, Jasper County School District.

The school district was one of eight school chosen for the gr ant.

