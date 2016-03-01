Lost dog found in Pooler - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Lost dog found in Pooler Lost dog found in Pooler
POOLER, GA (WTOC) -

Amanda Harvey found a lost dog in Pooler last night off of Rogers Street, on Garden Acres Way around 9 p.m.

After taking him to the vet, she discovered he is not microchipped.

If you know who his owner is, please call her at 321-431-6219.

