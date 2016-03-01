Good News: Heritage charity tour

Sir William Innes gets around pretty well for a 226 year old.

The RBC Heritage logo came to life on Tuesday when Sir Willie started his annual charity tour, visiting some of the PGA Tour event's non-profit partners while spreading good will and anticipation for the 48th Heritage at Harbour Town.

"We're one of the organizations that the Heritage Classic Foundation supports,” said Michael Bostwick, CEO of the YMCA of Beaufort County, one of the non-profits Willie visited. ”So, we're very appreciative to have something like the Heritage Foundation here in Beaufort County to help out the kids and the community.”

Just 45 days until the opening round of this year's Heritage, Sir Willie visited AMI Kids, and talked with kids in the South Carolina Juvenile Justice system who have committed non-violent crimes.

Later in the morning, he stopped by the preschool program at the YMCA of Beaufort County. There, the Lowcountry's oldest resident, introduced in 1790, got the Heritage's youngest fans ready for another big week at Harbour Town.

"It fills me with a sense of pride throughout the community,” Willie said of his tour. “That's what it's all about, coming together as a whole.”

“I’ve been out there to the event every year and it's a lot of fun,” Bostwick added about the Heritage. “And again, we're so glad they support the community and all the not-for-profits in our community and the impact that they make.”

That impact is a message Sir Willie will keep spreading, leading up to Heritage week and again during it.

"I enjoy meeting many different people from all walks of life,’’ he said. “It's going to be a great time.”

