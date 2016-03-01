Billboard with confederate flag on it vandalized in Jasper Co.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office still trying to figure out how a billboard with a confederate flag on it was damaged.

Deputies believe the sign was torched. You can see the burn marks on the sign at the intersection of Bees Creek Road and Coosaw Scenic Drive.

The vandalism was reported by a man who noticed the damage while driving by. According to a report, the owner of the sign lives in Columbia and deputies were unable to get in contact with him.

If you have any information on the vandalism, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843.726.7777.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.