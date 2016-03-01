Georgia Gov. Deal defends 'campus carry' bill

It is a debate that has raged on for years: Should guns be allowed on college campuses?

The bill passed the House and now will cross over to the Senate on Wednesday.

Georgia Senator Lester Jackson was very surprised it passed, and says history has shown that guns on college campuses just does not work. He believes campuses should be a place of learning.

The bill that passed the house would allow anyone 21 or older with a weapons license to carry a gun at a public college or university. The bill would allow concealed weapons everywhere but dorms, fraternity and sorority houses, and athletic stadiums.

It also would mandate that those weapons be concealed. Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has come out and defended the legislation, but Sen. Jackson says when it reaches the Senate floor, there will be a hot debate and he will be avidly against it.

"It will be heard in committee sometime this week, and I would bet there will be a heated debate. There are so many people around this great state that know that guns on college campuses just do not work. It has been tested and tested with these mass shootings,” said Sen. Jackson.

The State's Board of Regents, which regulates the state's 29 public colleges and universities, has long opposed campus carry laws and they have once again, come out against it.

The Senate will vote later in the week, and we will of course let you know what they decide.

