Lowcountry home to Westminster Kennel Club award winner

The Lowcountry is home to nationally known dog.

Jango, a Spanish Water Dog from Ridgeland, won Best of Breed at the famous Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show last month.

The award winning canine is just 2 and a half years old, and he made a stop in Ridgeland for a meet and greet with his fans Wednesday afternoon. This year was the first time Jango’s breed was accepted at the show, and he was the first to win the title.

“Past his winning, I knew from the moment I met him, the day he stepped out of the car that he was a winner. He just has that gregarious, outgoing, friendly personality. He loves cheering. If the audience is cheering, he’s jumping to the moon. For the most part, for me, he is what the breed should be,” said Janet Rahn, Jango’s co-owner.

Next, Jango is headed to Europe to compete in more shows.

