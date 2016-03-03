Good News: Jeans drive raises 1,326 pairs for Union Mission

We didn't help keep the surprise when we told you about Alexis Stevens' jeans drive for Union Mission.

But everyone at the shelter on Fahm Street was taken aback by her delivery.

"When I saw the truck back up, I was completely surprised,” said Union Mission Executive Director Steven Allison. “I saw her come up in a car and I thought ok, there's a few bags here. And then I saw a truck back up and that caught me off guard.”

Alexis had collected about 700 pairs of jeans by the middle of last week, encouraging fellow students at Savannah Arts Academy to participate in her Teens of Jeans drive.

What she ended up dropping off at Union Mission on Monday was almost twice that, 1,326 pairs of jeans, pants and shorts that will be put to good use.

"For our clients that we serve,” said Allison, “depending on how they arrive at Union Mission, something that might seem as simple as a pair of jeans can really make a difference.”

“I didn't think a lot of people would jump on board with it, but I was really pleased,” added Stevens. “People realize that we can always be in the same situation as others, so the fact that they can help out is amazing.”

And because her drive was so successful, Alexis will not only be helping out at Union Mission, but possibly across the Coastal Empire and beyond.

"We'll be able to provide jeans to many, many of our clients now and for time to come in the future,” said Allison. “And if necessary, we may share some with other organizations. We have an open understanding sometimes with others in need, but it will just make people have the opportunity to have items they otherwise wouldn't have readily available to them.”

And they can thank a Savannah Arts senior and her personal drive for that.

"It says a lot about her character and her commitment to make a difference at a young age that a high school student would take on such an effort to enlist some friends and make it happen,” said Allison. “So it speaks really highly of her.”

