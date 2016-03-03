Changes to business licenses in Beaufort could make planning events easier

Changes to business license permits in Beaufort can make preparing for an event a little easier.

The city announced Thursday that individual food truck vendors or other small businesses will not need a business license to sell items at events and festivals. The clause being referred to as a group event license.

It’s supposed to help make it easier for organizers to plan their events and vendors. The new policy applies to all events open to the public within Beaufort city limits.

"The way it was before each food truck had to come and get their license and the organizer had to have a license etc. So we put an event program in now so the event organizer gets one license and says imp going to have 6, 8 or however many they pay for that and then it's over with,” said Beaufort City Manager Bill Prokop.

The city says organizers can also save money with the clause as well, because the license fees only apply to vendors or business that do not already have a license.

So if a food truck is going to be at an event and already has its own license, the organizer would not have to pay to cover them.

