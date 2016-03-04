The Rail Pub Lip Synch Contest raises $1,066 for My MS Savannah and Team WTOC

The Rail Pub Lip Synch Contest Thursday night was full of all kinds of fun, wild and weird surprises.

It also raised a lot of money for Team WTOC's MY MS Savannah campaign to benefit the National MS Society Georgia Chapter.

Dozens of contestants, some in wild costumes, competed in the lip synch competition singing songs ranging from Journey, Joan Jett and Poison to Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Guns ‘n Ruses.

The winner was literally dragged off the sidewalk by host and MC, Layla Fox from the Club One Cabaret. The young lady had no idea she was about to enter a competition, but jumped right into Beyonce's “Crazy in Love” and brought the house down, taking the grand prize of $100, t-shirt and tickets to SouthBound Brewing Company.

With a silent auction of various items and a kind matching donation, plus an additional $500 donation from the Rail Pub, $1,066 was raised from the event. This total adds to a week where had $250 donations to our campaign from Woofgang Bakery, Treylor Park and Savannah Toyota.

Thank you to everyone who has donated and joined team WTOC for the MS Walk Savannah on May 7th in Daffin Park. To join or Donate go to http://bit.ly/1PgPw9S.

