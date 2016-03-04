Rash of burglaries under investigation in the Lowcountry

A string of burglaries in Port Royal and Beaufort has multiple communities on high alert.

Law enforcement agencies have increased their presence in neighborhoods north of the Broad River as they search for a suspect.

There were three burglaries reported in three different neighborhoods on Wednesday around the same time, and police think they are all connected.

Police say the burglaries happened in three different communities: Picket Fences, Battery Shores, and Shadow Moss between 8:45 and 11:45 Wednesday morning.

In each case, the suspect forced their way into the homes and ransacked each one, looking for valuable items. According to reports, jewelry was taken from at least two of the homes.

Some residents say since they’re communities have been targets, they’re being extra cautious.

“I guess you’re uncomfortable whether its day, or night, if you think there are people wandering around breaking into houses. We had some burglaries maybe four years ago. We put in an alarm system and always put it on when we leave and we have it on at night,” said Alexia Baun, Port Royal resident.

Police are searching for a suspicious car seen during the time of the burglaries. It’s a brown or maroon colored sedan with a missing passenger side front quarter panel.

If you have any information on the burglaries or the car police are looking for, call CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2016 WTOC. All rights reserved.